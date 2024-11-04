Trump scores free prime-time ad slot after NBC's 'SNL' skit scandal with Harris

Former President Donald Trump secured a free election promotion on NBC following complaints that the network attempted to give opponent Kamala Harris a boost with voters by featuring her on "Saturday Night Live." The network was accused of violating the Federal Communications Commission's "equal time" rule.



Trump's advertisement aired on Sunday evening after NASCAR's Xfinity 500 and the NFL's Minnesota Vikings-Indianapolis Colts football game.

'Just remember, Kamala and her friends broke it.'

The ad featured a "special message" from Trump to sports fans.

"We're two days away from the most important election in the history of our country. We've got to save our country, and it needs saving — it's in very bad shape," Trump stated. "The worst economic numbers in generations were just announced two days ago. We're losing jobs; we're losing everything, including viability."

Trump warned viewers that America is currently headed toward an economic depression.

"We've never seen anything like it, at least for the last 40 years," he continued.

Trump called for closing the borders, lowering taxes, and eliminating inflation.

"Just remember, Kamala and her friends broke it," he added. "I'll fix it."

"Go and vote," Trump concluded.

The ad directed viewers to a webpage with a form to obtain voter location and registration information.

NBC was forced to give Trump the free airtime after featuring Harris for a minute and a half in a cold open sketch for "SNL," the show's final episode before Election Day, Blaze News reported.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr called the skit "a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule."

"The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct - a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election," Carr continued. "Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns."

NBC filed an Equal Time notice with the FCC late Sunday after the pushback.

Carr told Fox News Digital that the network's filing confirms that it "views the Harris 'SNL' appearance as a free use of their facilities and airwaves within the meaning of the federal Equal Time rule."

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital that Harris' cringeworthy sketch indicated her campaign is desperate to appeal to voters.

"Kamala Harris has nothing substantive to offer the American people, so that's why she's living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on 'Saturday Night Leftists' as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity. For the last four years, Kamala's destructive policies have led to untold misery and hurt for all Americans. She broke it, and President Trump will fix it," Cheung told the news outlet.