Trump signals major media shake-up with FCC chairman pick

Jessica Rosenworcel, the Democrat presently running the Federal Communications Commission, has been antagonistic to President-elect Donald Trump and dismissive of conservatives' concerns in recent years, particularly regarding rogue liberal broadcasters, the foreign-funded takeover of hundreds of American radio stations, and other pressing issues pertaining to the regulation of wire, television, radio, cable, and satellite communications in the homeland.

Trump announced his nominee to replace Rosenworcel Sunday evening: Brendan Carr, currently the senior Republican commissioner on the five-member, Democrat-controlled FCC.

After highlighting that he first nominated Carr to the commission in 2017 and that Carr has been confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate thrice, Trump noted, "Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans' Freedoms, and held back our Economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America's Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America."

'We must dismantle the censorship cartel.'

Prior to serving the independent federal agency as commissioner, the father of three was the FCC's general counsel, an attorney at Wiley Rein LLP, a clerk for Jude Dennis Shedd on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and an editor for the Catholic University Law Review.

"Thank you, President Trump!" Carr responded on X. "I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC. Now we get to work."

Carr, a lead-bellied critic of tech censorship and identity politics, immediately made clear that he was ready to make waves.

"We must dismantle the censorship cartel and restore free speech rights for everyday Americans," wrote Carr.

Insinuating that the FCC as currently led and composed has failed in its duties, the commissioner noted further, "Broadcast media have had the privilege of using a scarce and valuable public resource — our airwaves. In turn, they are required by law to operate in the public interest. When the transition is complete, the FCC will enforce this public interest obligation."

A FCC under Carr would likely take another look at leftist billionaire George Soros' takeover of over 200 American radio stations with cash from unvetted foreign nationals. After all, he was a vociferous critic of the takeover while his Democratic peers were virtually silent.

Carr previously told Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck, "Foreign company ownership of U.S. radio stations is not supposed to exceed 25%. But Soros took foreign investment to make his bid, and then he asked the FCC to make an exception to the usual review process."

The three Democratic appointees on the FCC signed off on both approving the assignment of licenses under the control of a Texas bankruptcy court to the Soros-controlled company Audacy and to sparing the company from complying with Section 310(b)(4) of the Communications Act, which prohibits foreign owners from having a stake in a radio station license exceeding 25%.

"Never before has the Commission voted to approve the transfer of a broadcast license — let alone the transfer of broadcast licenses for over 200 radio stations across more than 40 markets — without following the requirements and procedures codified in federal law," Carr said in his dissenting statement. "Not once."

A Carr-led FCC might not be so willing to look the other way.

On Sunday, Carr indicated that in addition to fulfilling its obligations to the public, his FCC would give the boot to the racist ideology that has taken hold at the institution in recent years.

"The FCC's most recent budget request said that promoting DEI was the agency's second highest strategic goal," wrote Carr. "Starting next year, the FCC will end its promotion of DEI."

Rather than obsessing over Americans' immutable characteristics, Carr indicated in Project 2025's "Mandate for Leadership" what the commission should instead be focused on:

"Reining in Big Tech,

Promoting national security,

Unleashing economic prosperity, and

Ensuring FCC accountability and good governance."

According to Carr, reining in Big Tech would require the elimination of its immunities that courts added to Section 230; the imposition of transparency rules on tech giants like Google and Facebook; support for legislation that ensures internet companies "no longer have carte blanche to censor protected speech while maintaining their Section 230 protections"; and Big Tech companies to pay their "fair share" into the Universal Service Fund.

Tackling tech censorship appears to be a matter of critical importance to Carr.

'Carr will be an outstanding FCC Chairman.'

Days prior to Trump's announcement, Carr penned a letter to the top executives at several social media companies, putting them on notice for their collusion with the "Orwellian" organization NewsGuard, which he noted leveraged its partnerships with advertising agencies "to effectively censor targeted outlets" — including Blaze Media.

"Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel. The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with 'fact checking' groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives. The censorship cartel must be dismantled," tweeted the commissioner.

Where national security is concerned, Carr seeks to curb foreign influence, subterfuge, and sabotage through and on various communications systems and social media platforms, especially TikTok. He appears to be focused primarily on countering the threats posed by communist China.

Carr, who has in recent days and months echoed Argentine President Javier Milei and Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency leaders, also stressed the importance of ending the wasteful spending policies pursued by the Biden-Harris administration and of maximizing efficiency.

Following Trump's landslide re-election earlier this month, Patrick Yoes, president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, insisted that Carr was the best choice for the job, writing:

Mr. Carr has more than 20 years of private and public sector expertise in communications and technology policy as well as a deep institutional knowledge of the FCC. As Commissioner, he is known as 'Mr. 5G' for his passionate commitment to cutting through the bureaucratic red tape to get 5G technology into the marketplace. He was instrumental in the FCC's recent action to authorize the use of the 4.9 GHz spectrum within the Nationwide Public Safety Broadband Network (NPSBN) and granting a nationwide license to the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to administer it.

Yoes added that "Carr will be an outstanding FCC Chairman."

The chairman nominated by the previous president customarily resigns when a new commander in chief of a different political party takes power; however, this is apparently not required by law. Time will see whether Rosenworcel will leave the position kicking and screaming.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!