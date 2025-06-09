Trump stops to answer question about arresting Newsom — and his answer will enrage humorless liberals: 'I would do it'

The violent riots in Los Angeles that broke out in response to immigration enforcement this past weekend have resulted in an apparent game of chicken between border czar Tom Homan, who has threatened to arrest elected officials who interfere with federal immigration operations, and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has dared Homan to follow through with that threat.

On Monday, President Donald Trump weighed in on escalating tensions between Homan and Newson, seemingly giving Homan the green light to hold Newsom accountable.

"I would do it if I were Tom. I think it's great," Trump began in response to a question about a possible arrest.

"Gavin likes the publicity, but I think it would be a great thing," Trump continued.

As he spoke, Trump seemed to have a slight smile on the corner of his mouth and a faint twinkle in his eye, indicating that his words should not be taken too literally. In fact, Trump added that he "like[s]" Newsom, calling him a "nice guy."

Nevertheless, Trump still thinks Newsom is "grossly incompetent" and has "done a terrible job."

Trump also took the opportunity to contrast his track record with Newsom's. "All you have to do is look at the little railroad he's building," Trump said, referring to the California light-rail "boondoggle" that has cost $7 billion thus far, even before a single track has been laid.

"It's about a hundred times over budget," Trump crowed.

"We're putting a flagpole over there," Trump said, pointing to a spot near the White House where Trump intends to erect a 100-foot flagpole, reportedly paid for out of his own pocket.

"Under budget," Trump reiterated. "I always do under budget."

As might be expected, Newsom failed to see any humor in Trump's remarks and took to social media to wail that the administration was barreling toward "authoritarianism."

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism," he scolded.

