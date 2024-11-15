Trump-supporting storm victims were reportedly abandoned and left to suffer — so Florida is taking FEMA to court

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) filed a lawsuit against current and former officials with the Biden-Harris administration's Federal Emergency Management Agency.



On Thursday, Moody announced that she would be "taking swift legal action" in response to reports that FEMA officials instructed the agency's workers to bypass homes of President-elect Donald Trump supporters during the relief efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

'I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches.'

Marn'i Washington, a former FEMA hurricane relief supervisor, allegedly told relief workers to avoid homes with pro-Trump signs in Lake Placid, Florida.

The agency has since fired Washington. The now-terminated worker insisted that she was being used as a "scapegoat" and that the practice was "not isolated," Blaze News previously reported.

Moody declared that she filed a lawsuit against current and former FEMA officials for "conspiracy to discriminate against Florida hurricane victims who support President-elect Donald Trump."

"According to whistleblower reports, FEMA workers in Lake Placid were directed to ignore storm victims in households that displayed Trump signs or flags," a press release from Moody's office read. "In an interview following these damning revelations, fired FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington claimed political discrimination by FEMA is not an isolated event and occurred across the country."

The AG's complaint stated, "FEMA workers followed these instructions and entered in a government database messages such as 'Trump sign no entry per leadership.' According to whistleblowers, 'at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags' in Lake Placid, Florida 'were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance.'"

The Florida AG is seeking punitive damages.

Moody said, "Hurricane season is not over, and the federal agency in charge of emergency response is embroiled in scandal – caught withholding aid from storm victims in Florida who support President Trump."

"I am taking swift legal action to find out how far this political discrimination reaches and to make sure all Americans who fall victim to devastating storms are served, regardless of their political affiliation," she added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said, "It's unacceptable for the federal government to discriminate against Floridians who voted for Trump, and especially egregious in the aftermath of a hurricane. I'm supportive of this legal action by the Attorney General's Office, and I have instructed state agencies to likewise take any action necessary to investigate and ensure those who engaged in this behavior are held accountable."

In response to Moody's lawsuit, a FEMA spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the agency "does not comment on pending litigation."