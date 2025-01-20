Trump terminates Biden's CBP One app, marking a strong start to illegal immigration crackdown

President Donald Trump wasted no time on Monday, immediately terminating the previous administration's Customs and Border Protection app that ushered thousands of illegal aliens into the United States.



The Biden administration's CBP One mobile app allowed 1,450 foreign nationals per day to schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make an asylum claim.

'Existing appointments have been cancelled.'



Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, previously called for the application's termination.

"Creating programs to allow thousands of people in this country a week that we don't properly vet and that we know don't qualify is not the answer," he stated.

Immediately following Trump's inauguration on Monday afternoon, the CBP website released an update regarding its mobile app.

The alert read, "Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled."

A Sunday report from CBS News estimated that 270,000 foreign nationals were waiting to secure appointments through the application. Roughly 30,000 individuals had an appointment scheduled, it stated.

The Biden administration's mobile app, established in January 2023, allowed approximately 919,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. as of January 16, 2025.

A video posted on social media Monday showed migrants in Ciudad Juárez crying after they learned that the program had been terminated and any appointments were no longer valid.

Trump stated during his inauguration speech, "I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places in which they came."

The House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee Republicans reacted to Trump's decision to shut down CBP One.

"President Trump is already taking action to end the border crisis by returning the use of the CBP One app to its original intent," it stated. "Biden's unlawful abuse of the CBP One app facilitated the flood of otherwise inadmissible aliens into the U.S. and empowered criminal cartels."

Homan has also stated that the administration plans to implement worksite raids as part of its mass deportation promises. The border czar has floated creating a hotline where citizens can report suspected illegal alien criminals. Trump is expected to sign an executive order to end birthright citizenship.