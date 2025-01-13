Tom Homan considers citizen hotline for reporting suspected illegal alien criminals

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar, Tom Homan, stated that the administration is considering establishing a citizen hotline for reporting illegal aliens suspected of committing additional crimes within the United States.



Homan told NBC News on Thursday that he wants to empower the American public to assist in Trump's mass deportation plan.

He called implementing a public reporting hotline a "fresh idea."

"I want a place where American citizens can call and report," Homan said. "We need to take care of the American people. We need to make sure they have an outlet to help report child traffickers, forced labor traffickers. We want to give them an opportunity to be a part of the fix."

Last week, Homan stated that he wants the administration to hold weekly press briefings to update the American public about its deportation progress.

"There needs to be a weekly White House press briefing on exactly who we're arresting and who we're saving, who we are putting in jail, who we are deporting, so the American people know we're true to our word," he said.

During his interview with NBC News, Homan again stressed the need for transparency.

"I think we need to be transparent for the American people, and we need to show people exactly what we're doing," he stated.

Homan also called for the elimination of the Biden administration's CBP One, a mobile application that allows 1,450 foreign nationals per day to schedule an appointment at a port of entry to make an asylum claim and enter the U.S.

"Creating programs to allow thousands of people in this country a week that we don't properly vet and that we know don't qualify is not the answer," he told the news outlet.

Homan reaffirmed that the Trump administration plans to implement worksite raids as part of its deportation plan.

"We're going to do it in a smart way," he explained. "We're still working on how exactly we want to roll this out, but [work site] operations have to come back again because it's the No. 1 place we find victims of forced labor being run by many cartels."

Homan has stated that the administration's plan would require at least $86 billion to start.

"I don't put a price on all these young women who've been raped and murdered. I don't put a price on our national security," he told NBC News.

Currently, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has 34,000 detention beds. Homan has stated that the administration must increase the number of beds to at least 100,000.