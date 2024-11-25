Trump throws his support behind MAGA ally to replace Matt Gaetz

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Jimmy Patronis, Florida's chief financial officer, to replace former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz after the Florida firebrand resigned his congressional post.

Gaetz resigned from Congress shortly after Trump nominated him for attorney general, sparking a slew of online and media controversy. Less than two weeks later, Gaetz decided to withdraw his bid for attorney general so as not to further distract from the Trump transition team. Gaetz confirmed that he does not intend to return to serve in the 119th Congress, leaving the seat vacant.

As a result, Patronis' name was floated as a potential Gaetz replacement. Patronis, who has long been an ally to Trump, earned his wholehearted endorsement.

"Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a tremendous job as CFO, where he also serves as the State's Fire Marshall, and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet," Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday. "I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida's 1st Congressional District!"

Trump pointed to Patronis' political experience as well as local ties to Florida's 1st district, further bolstering the endorsement.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA," Trump continued. "I hear that As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement," Trump said. "RUN, JIMMY, RUN!"

Patronis responded to Trump in an X post on Monday, seemingly open to the idea of running to replace Gaetz.

"Put me to work, Mr. President!" Patronis said. "I am here to serve."

