Trump triggers Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars: Host can't help himself, reads Trump 'review' of his hosting abilities to audience

Former President Donald Trump once again triggered leftist late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — this time while Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night.

What are the details?

Kimmel's hatred for Trump is well known, and Trump has shown over the years that he's primed and ready to give it right back to Kimmel and other high-profile foes.

Interestingly, just last week Kimmel told the Hollywood Reporter that Trump's prominence in the news gives life to his late-night content: “You know what, I kind of love it because I know it bothers him, and that really tickles me. And then occasionally we get confirmation of that, and it inspires me. He is my muse.”

Well, the biggest tenant living rent-free in Kimmel's head was back at it Sunday night, and Kimmel took Trump's bait bigly, actually using Oscars stage time to try to own back the former president.

"Doing this show is not about me," Kimmel told the crowd ironically before adding that he was informed that he had "an extra minute, and I’m really proud of something, and I was wondering if I could share it with you. I just got a review."

Kimmel then pulled out his cell phone and began reading a Truth Social post from Trump to the left-wing audience. The post reads as follows, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a separate story:

Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC 'talent,' George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years — Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Kimmel then asked the audience, “See if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social? Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?”

Cue Pavlovian laughter.

