Viral video shows fight between man and poll workers over 'Let's Go Brandon!' hat

A video of an altercation between a Trump supporter and poll workers in South Carolina went viral on social media Thursday.

The video shows the man get into a heated argument with poll workers in Orangeburg who demand he take off his hat. The hat read, "Let's Go Brandon!" according to WIS-TV. The workers told him he could not vote if he wore the hat.

'Voters are not allowed in South Carolina to wear articles of clothing that displays any candidate, political party or ballot issue.'

Although he flings the hat out of the polling area, he and one poll worker continue arguing before she appears to assault him, video showed. The poll workers hold him back as he swings at her.

WIS reported that the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety responded to the incident and it was under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Some on social media used the video to blame former President Donald Trump and call on voters to reject him at the ballot box.

"A Trump supporter in Orangeburg, South Carolina refused to take off his Trump cap (prohibited inside precincts) and assaulted election workers," responded activist Keith Boykin. "We must vote to stop Trump, or MAGA will get bolder every day we normalize a twice-impeached, convicted felon insurrectionist."

Others argued that the poll workers were in the wrong because the "Let's Go Brandon!" hat was not technically electioneering. Some noted that the poll worker appeared in the video to assault him first.

The video garnered 2.4 million views in just one of the instances where it was posted to the X platform.

A similar incident unfolded in Bexar County in Texas on Oct. 24 when a 63-year-old man allegedly punched a 69-year-old poll worker for telling him he had to take off his "Make America Great Again" hat after he voted. The district attorney said they would "vigorously prosecute" the man over the alleged assault.

