Man arrested for allegedly punching 69-year-old poll worker who told him to take off his MAGA hat after voting

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly punching a 69-year-old poll worker several times after being told to take off his "Make America Great Again" hat while voting.

A Bexar County Sheriff's report said that Jesse Lutzenberger entered the polling location at the Johnston Branch Library on Thursday at about 6:30 p.m. with the MAGA hat on.

Texas law forbids electioneering within 100 feet of a polling station, including clothing or accessories, and a violation is punishable by up to a $500 fine.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that an elections clerk asked Lutzenberger to take off the hat, and he initially complied with the request and went on to vote. After voting, he put the hat back on as he was leaving the building, and the elections clerk once again told him to take it off, Salazar said.

That's when Lutzenberger allegedly punched the worker several times in the face and chest.

The worker was treated and released. Lutzenberger fled the polling place and was arrested by police at his home without incident.

Lutzenberger was charged third-degree felony injury to the elderly.

Bexar County Judge Sakai condemned Lutzenberger's actions.

“Violence has no place in our elections process. This type of behavior will absolutely not be tolerated. We will not allow anyone to disrupt the election process," Sakai said.



"The overwhelming number of people casting their ballots are behaving responsibly and respectfully," the statement continued. "We want to protect and defend the right to vote for all citizens who are eligible to vote. Let’s respect everyone who is involved in our voting process.”

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, a Democrat, said they would “vigorously prosecute" Lutzenberger for the alleged incident.

A news video of the incident can be viewed on the YouTube channel for KSAT-TV.

