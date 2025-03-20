Trump admin cuts off water to Mexico over failure to comply with 1944 treaty

The Trump administration has nailed Mexico over the country's failure to comply with a water treaty made in 1944, according to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Cruz has been demanding that Mexico meet its water supply obligations, but it took the Trump administration to finally take action to protect the rights of farmers near the Rio Grande.

'Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico's noncompliance.'

A statement from the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs on Thursday said that the U.S. was responding to Mexico's failure to comply by cutting off water to Tijuana, a city bordering California.

"Mexico's continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture — particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley," the bureau said. "As a result, today for the first time, the U.S. will deny Mexico's non-treaty request for a special delivery channel for Colorado River water to be delivered to Tijuana."

Cruz applauded the decision in a statement on social media.

"Excellent. As I said yesterday, this option is absolutely what the Trump administration needs to pressure Mexico to fulfill its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty," he replied.

The decision is likely a part of the trade war initiated by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, who said he wanted Mexico to stop the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as fentanyl smuggling.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded by warning Trump and Americans that a trade war would cost jobs in both countries and raise the cost of goods and services.

Prior to the water announcement from the bureau, Sheinbaum had said that Mexico's national water agency and the International Boundary and Water Commission are actively looking to address the issue.

"It is being addressed by Conagua and CILA, which is in charge of reviewing this treaty," she said.

Cruz had raised the issue of the water treaty in a meeting with farmers, ranchers, and representatives from the Trump administration. He said the noncompliance from Mexico had led to devastating consequences for farmers in Texas who had been deprived of water resources.

"Texas farmers are in crisis because of Mexico's noncompliance," Cruz continued. "I will work with the Trump administration to pressure Mexico into complying and to get water to Texas farmers."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!