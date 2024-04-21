Tucker Carlson says UFOs are 'spiritual beings,' politicians blackmailed by 'weird sex lives,' tells Joe Rogan about eating magic mushrooms

Tucker Carlson gave a wide-ranging interview with Joe Rogan, where the pair discussed UFOs being "spiritual beings," politicians being blackmailed by intelligence agencies over their "weird sex lives," blasting Joe Scarborough, and partaking in too many magic mushrooms.

During the most recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Tucker and Rogan touched on a myriad of topics.

Tucker said of unidentified anomalous phenomena, "If they are spiritual beings – which I believe they are – it's binary, they're either team good or team bad. And I think some of them are bad."

Carlson also called the UAPs "supernatural" because they are "beyond nature of what we understand it." He noted that the crafts had "no visible means of propulsion" and hit "indescribable speeds" in the air and the sea.

"These are an advanced race of beings from somewhere else," Tucker said. "But the template that every other society before us has used is a spiritual one."

"There is a whole world that we can't see that acts on people, the supernatural world that's acting on us all the time for good and bad," the veteran broadcaster continued. "Every society has thought this before ours. In fact, every society in all recorded history has thought that until, I'll be specific – August 1945 – when we dropped the atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. And all of a sudden the West is just officially secular – 'We're God, there is no god but us.'"



Carlson said, We're being acted on by spiritual forces. At all times."

"And, in fact, that battle, that unseen battle around us that spiritual battle, has, like been the basis of every society of every religion, not just Christianity," he stated.

Carlson questioned, "So like, it's just, once you discard your very, very recent assumptions, relatively speaking, about how the world works, you're like, well, that kind of seems like the obvious explanation right?"

Carslon added, "I mean, the prophet Ezekiel writes about it in the first chapter: the wheels in the sky."



He said that these "spiritual phenomenons" are cited in every religion.

Tucker theorized that the U.S. government may be aware of these unidentified anomalous phenomena, but they don't want the public to know that the military is unable to do anything against these vessels and can't protect the homeland because that could cause mass hysteria.

Tucker said that Americans have been injured and killed by the UAPs, and cited Garry Nolan – the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor in the Department of Pathology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Nolan has published over 300 papers as an immunologist, but is also an expert in alleged encounters with UAPs that were fatal because of an unknown energy.

"U.S. servicemen have died as a result of contact with or being in the proximity of these vehicles. And we know that because there’s a lot of suits working through the VA system,” Carlson claimed. “Where families can’t get compensated for the death or injuries of loved ones.”

Rogan asked if these UAPs were American military projects, Carlson dismissed the idea by saying "none of it is ours." He declared that it is not foreign technology either, and said it "predates all of that."

When Tucker Carlson Changed His Mind on Aliens www.youtube.com

Also during the three-hour interview, Carlson suggested that U.S. intelligence agencies have control over members of Congress.

"Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies. I’m not guessing at that. They’ve told me that, including people who run the intel committee," Carlson proclaimed.

Carlson said he was recently talking to a very powerful elected official in his kitchen who "holds a really senior position."

Carlson told inside source, "But I was like, 'All these people are controlled. They’ve all got weird sex lives, and all these things they’re hiding, and they’re being blackmailed by the intel agencies.’ And he said, and I’m quoting, ‘I know.’ I was like, okay, so at this point, we’re just sort of admitting that’s real? Like, why do we allow that to continue?"

Carlson also slammed the premise that the United States is a democracy.

"When they stand up and pass a $60 billion funding bill for Ukraine, when 70% of the population doesn’t want it, when they’re ignoring the actual problems in our country, like the economy and the border, and they’re hauling in Congress over the weekend to pass something that people don’t want while ignoring the things that people do want," Carslon declared. "And if they do the same kind of thing again and again for, like, 50 years, and they call it a democracy, that will drive you insane because it’s just too dishonest."

He continued, "Why not just say, ‘We don’t give a s**t what you want. We are getting something out of this Ukraine funding, whether it’s the thrill of being masters of the universe or whether it’s money from the defense contractors, whatever we’re getting out of it is more important to us than your opinion. This is not self-government. You don’t run this country. We do. Shut up and obey.'"

"If they at least said that, you’d be like, ‘Okay, I get it. Those are the terms,'" Carslon said.

"But if I get another f***ing lecture from Joe Scarborough about ‘defending democracy’ when this is not a democracy, it’s not even a close approximation of a democracy, then I’m going to go crazy because I just can’t deal with the lying," Carslon proclaimed.

On a lighter note, Rogan asked Carlson about being a fervent fan of the Grateful Dead.

Tucker said he went to his first Grateful Dead concert in 1984 with his 13-year-old brother when he was 15.



Carlson admitted that he "freaked out" in the middle of the show because he took psilocybin mushrooms.

"Yeah, it was mushrooms, and we ate way too many," he confessed. "And we started to kind of melt down a little bit."

You can listen to the entire Tucker Carlson interview with Joe Rogan below.

