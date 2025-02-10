Ukrainian military selling 'up to half' of US arms it receives, with CIA profiting off it, Tucker Carlson claims

Tucker Carlson said he knows for a fact the Ukrainian military is selling upwards of half of the armaments it receives from the United States.

Carlson made several big claims during an episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show," including that the CIA is profiting off the sale of arms that are meant to go to Ukraine.

Carlson was speaking with Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, a retired United States Army officer who was awarded a Bronze Star, his second, during the war in Afghanistan. About halfway through their conversation, Carlson stated that Ukraine has been selling U.S. weapons to Mexican cartels.

'Our intel agencies are fully aware of this.'

The host said it was a "fact," not a "guess," that the "Ukrainian military is selling a huge percentage, up to half, of the arms" the United States sends it.

"And I'm not guessing about this," he continued. "I know that for a fact. A fact, OK? Not speculation."

"They're selling it, and a lot of it winds up with the drug cartels on our border," Carlson went on. "So this is a crime, what's happening. Our intel agencies are fully aware of this. You tell me they're not profiting from this? Of course, you think [the] CIA is not profiting from this? Yes, they are. I can't prove that, but I believe that. What, they don't know this? I know this, but they don't know this? They know this. And no one is saying it."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had recently stated in an interview that he hadn't received more than $100 billion in U.S. aid.

"As the president of a warring country, I tell you, we received just over $75 [billion]. That is, $100 billion of these 177, or 200, some people even say, we have never received," Zelenskyy said, according to a translation of the video on X.

However, multiple reports have denied that this was evidence of any nefarious use of the money. Outlet Voice of America painted the claim as Russian propaganda, while PolitiFact claimed any accusations were based on a misunderstanding of how the aid has been distributed.

At the same time, a June 2024 study by Harvard said it was "highly likely that some weapons will go missing over the course of the conflict" but admitted it would be hard to prove the extent of which illicit weapons were being sold.

Harvard, too, stated that sales of arms to sources like "Finnish gangsters, French rioters, Nigerian fighters, and Mexican cartels" were debunked as "Russian propaganda" and cited a report from the Global Initiatives Against Transnational Organized Crime as evidence.

'The richest people are the Ukrainians. That money is ours.'

Carlson also said during the same episode that while attending a meeting at a ski resort in the Alps, he noticed that the "whole town" was filled with Ukrainians. He said the Ukrainian nationals were spending upwards of a million dollars at a time on luxury items. The money they were using, Carlson claimed, belonged to the U.S. taxpayer.

"It's all through Europe you see this. The richest people are the Ukrainians. That money is ours. It belongs to me and you and every other American taxpayer. That's where it's going."

Carlson remained flabbergasted throughout his remarks, stating plainly that "everything about this [war] is a lie."

"They're selling weapons to drug cartels? Are you kidding? This is a nightmare."

He added that he didn't understand how he could have these facts but American news outlets didn't.

Carlson went on to state that the New York Times possessed the capability to go online and buy weapons from Ukraine but didn't elaborate on how that was possible.

