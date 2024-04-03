Tulsi Gabbard says RFK Jr. asked if she would serve as his running mate, but she 'respectfully declined': ABC News

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said in a statement that presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked if she would serve as his running mate, but she declined, ABC News reported.

"I met with Kennedy several times, and we have become good friends," Gabbard noted in a statement, according to the outlet. "He asked if I would be his running mate. After careful consideration, I respectfully declined."

ABC News reported that an individual close to Kennedy indicated, "There were definitely meetings, but it didn't work out."

"We talked to a bunch of people," the individual noted, according to the outlet. "Tulsi's a rock star no matter what."

Last week, Kennedy announced Nicole Shanahan as his running mate.

Kennedy launched a bid for the Democratic presidential nomination last year but later switched to an independent White House bid.

Gabbard, who served as a Democratic House lawmaker from early 2013 until early 2021, ran in the Democratic presidential primary during the last election cycle but ultimately dropped out and supported Joe Biden.

In 2022, Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party. "I'm calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party," she said in a video. She asserted that the party is controlled by "an elitist cabal of warmongers who are driven by cowardly wokeness."

Her book "For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind" is slated to be released at the end of April.

