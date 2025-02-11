Tulsi Gabbard secures support from another key senator

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Monday that she will vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard, who was nominated to serve as director of national intelligence.

Murkowski's announcement came just moments after Gabbard cleared another procedural hurdle in the Senate on Monday night, teeing up her confirmation vote this week.

"I will vote to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence," Murkowski said. "While I continue to have concerns about certain positions she has previously taken, I appreciate her commitment to rein in the outsized scope of the agency, while still enabling the ODNI to continue its essential function in upholding national security."

"As she brings independent thinking and necessary oversight to her new role, I am counting on her to ensure the safety and civil liberties of American citizens remain rigorously protected," Murkowski added.

Throughout the confirmation battles of President Donald Trump's nominees, Murkowski has been a senator to watch. Most notably, Murkowski voted to block Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, along with Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine.

Although these lawmakers have historically been holdouts, Collins also announced her support for Gabbard in early February.

"After extensive consideration of her nomination, I will support Tulsi Gabbard to be the Director of National Intelligence," Collins said in a statement. "As one of the principal authors of the Intelligence Reform and Terrorism Prevention Act of 2004 that established this coordinating position, I understand the critical role the DNI plays in the Intelligence Community."

While McConnell has not yet confirmed how he plans to vote, the former GOP leader voted alongside Murkowski to advance Gabbard's nomination on Monday night.