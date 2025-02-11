Tulsi Gabbard inches closer to confirmation

National intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard cleared yet another confirmation hurdle in the Senate Monday night.

After Gabbard's nomination was approved in a party-line vote by the Intelligence Committee last Tuesday, the Senate voted 52 to 46 to invoke cloture on Gabbard's nomination. The Senate will likely take up Gabbard's final confirmation vote within the next few days.

Although Gabbard was thought to be one of President Donald Trump's most contentious nominees, she has made significant progress in securing support on the Senate side.

Following her heated confirmation hearing on the Hill, several senators expressed concerns about Gabbard's nomination.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who notably voted against Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was one committee member many kept their eye on ahead of the vote. Although Collins has a history of bucking her own party, she ended up endorsing Gabbard the night before the committee vote.

Similarly, Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana was considered a holdout on Gabbard until the 11th hour. During her hearing, Young grilled Gabbard about her stance on NSA leaker Edward Snowden, prompting a tense exchange. Despite this, Young eventually came out in support of Gabbard after she clarified her stance on certain "commitments."

"Having now secured these commitments, I will support Tulsi's nomination and look forward to working with her to protect our national security," Young said.

