Tyson Foods reportedly wants to hire 42,000 migrants, company laid off 1,200 after shuttering Iowa facility and more closures planned

Tyson Foods wants to hire 42,000 migrants to work in the United States, according to a new report. However, the massive food conglomerate just laid off 1,200 employees after shuttering a facility in Iowa last week and reportedly has other closures planned.

Bloomberg reported last week, "For companies like Tyson Foods Inc., struggling to fill unpleasant jobs with a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.9%, this new population presents an alluring opportunity."

Tyson joined the Tent Partnership for Refugees – a self-described nonprofit that "advises member companies on how they can build effective refugee hiring programs and integrate refugees into their workforces."



Tyson purportedly plans to double the number of migrants they employ.

Garrett Dolan – an associate director of human resources at Tyson Foods – told the outlet, "We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them."

According to Bloomberg, "Asylum hopefuls are typically eligible to receive work permits 180 days after they apply for the legal status, though some can receive them sooner. Many will wait years before their first immigration hearing due to court backlogs, but they’ll be allowed to work in the meantime."

Dolan noted that a large portion of new hires "are going to come from refugees and immigrants, so we’re now in the business of strategically thinking that through."

Dolan said the migrants are "very, very loyal,"

"They’ve been uprooted and what they want is stability — what they want is a sense of belonging," he added.

Last Monday, Tyson Foods announced that it was permanently closing its pork processing facility in Perry, Iowa. The closure coming in July would cost the jobs of 1,200 employees.

Fox Business reported, "Tyson plants in Arkansas, Virginia, Indiana, and Missouri are similarly scheduled to be shuttered in the coming months."

After the Bloomberg report was released, many Americans organized a boycott to counter the company hiring migrants.

However, Tyson Foods is disputing the narrative that the company wants to hire illegal immigrants.

"In recent days, there has been a lot of misinformation in the media about our company, and we feel compelled to set the record straight," the company said in a statement last week. "Tyson Foods is strongly opposed to illegal immigration, and we led the way in participating in the two major government programs to help employers combat unlawful employment, E-Verify and the Mutual Agreement between Government and Employers (IMAGE) program."

John Tyson – the grandson of the founder of Tyson Foods – and his family have a net worth of approximately $2.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Tyson Foods produces approximately 20% of the beef, pork, and chicken in the United States, according to the company. The food conglomerate includes brands such as Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, BallPark, Wright, Aidell’s, and State Fair.

