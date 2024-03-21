UAW backs Biden's 'strongest-ever' vehicle emission standards, claims it won't cut autoworker jobs

The United Auto Workers union recently voiced its support for the Biden administration's finalized vehicle emission standards, according to a Wednesday statement from the union.



The administration's Environmental Protection Agency unveiled the "strongest-ever" pollution regulations, effectively forcing most new car sales to be electric vehicles by 2032, Blaze News previously reported.

The regulations impact light-duty vehicles starting with the model year 2027, ensuring that more than 56% of new cars sold are zero-emissions by 2032. The restrictions targeting gas-powered vehicles aim to push the American market to opt for hybrid- and electric-powered alternatives.

The finalized standards scaled back on the agency's previous proposal by rolling out a slower implementation to allow automakers additional time to reach the administration's goals. The decision to pull back the standards was made after several manufacturers called the EPA's initial proposal impractical.

However, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan assured reporters this week that the slower rollout would not impact the end target.

"Let me be clear: Our final rule delivers the same, if not more, pollution reduction than we set out in our proposal," he stated.

On Wednesday, the UAW declared its support for the new EPA restrictions on light-duty vehicles, noting that the agency considered its concerns when finalizing the standards. It called the new regulations "more feasible" than the agency's initial proposal.

The union reaffirmed its support for "protecting the environment" by "creat[ing] a cleaner domestic auto industry," claiming that the "climate crisis has taken a heavy toll on working people."

"We reject the fearmongering that says tackling the climate crisis must come at the cost of union jobs. Ambitious and achievable regulations can support both. We call on the Biden Administration to hold automakers accountable so that this rule is not used as an excuse to cut or offshore jobs," the UAW said.

Late last year, Stellantis announced upcoming layoffs, partly due to "the need to manage sales of the vehicles they produce to comply with California emissions regulations that are measured on a state-by-state basis."

The union called on the federal government to implement "tariff protections" to ensure the EV industry would not become dominated by import automakers.

In January, the UAW endorsed President Biden in the upcoming presidential election, stating that he is "someone who stands up with us and supports our cause."

Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford Motor Company, posted a statement on X in response to the EPA's announcement.

"The @EPA final rule is ambitious and challenging, and meeting these goals will require close public-private cooperation. @Ford is absolutely committed to lowering CO2 emissions while offering customers real choice across hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles," Farley stated.

Even the UAW claims that the EV market is "growing." However, car rental company Hertz, which committed significant investments to expanding its EV fleet, announced in January that it would sell off 25% of its inventory due to "expenses related to collision and damage." On Monday, the company announced that its CEO, Stephen Scherr, who supported the switch to EVs, would be stepping down at the end of the month. The company stated that it would use the profits from the sale of the EVs to purchase gas-powered vehicles to restock its fleet.

Meanwhile, thousands of automobile dealerships nationwide have reported that the demand for EVs has significantly slowed. In November, a coalition of nearly 4,000 dealerships urged the Biden administration to roll back its new "unrealistic" emissions standards, claiming that EVs are "stacking up on our lots" despite "deep price cuts, manufacturer incentives, and generous government incentives." The auto dealers called the EPA's proposed regulations "unrealistic based on current and forecasted customer demand."

The EPA contends that the move to zero-emission vehicles will "avoid more than 7 billion tons of carbon emissions and provide nearly $100 billion of annual net benefits to society, including $13 billion of annual public health benefits due to improved air quality, and $62 billion in reduced annual fuel costs, and maintenance and repair costs for drivers."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!