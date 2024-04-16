UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal reveals why he wasn't allowed to fight 'pervert creep' Jake Paul

UFC fighter and now boxer Jorge Masvidal explained why the UFC never allowed him to have any combat against online sensation Jake Paul.

Masvidal, who retired from MMA in April 2023 only to reveal that he was still signed to the UFC, has forayed into professional boxing with a match against fellow UFC alumnus Nate Diaz.

During an appearance on "The MMA Hour," Masvidal explained why he never had a fight against Paul in boxing nor mixed martial arts. Paul has consistently called out Masvidal for a fight since 2020.

"I’ll address this little coward right now because I know he’s watching this s**t like a little creep," Masvidal told host Ariel Helwani. "This little pervert creep be peeping on your show, brother."

"Listen [Jake], the UFC doesn’t like your b***h a**. Dana White, don’t like your b***h a**. Obviously, Hunter Campbell doesn’t like your b***h a**. They said, ‘We’re not going to let you make money with this guy,’ because at the end of the day, we’re partners. Me and Nate, we’re going to make money right now.”

Masvidal explained that the UFC's top executives were not interested in making Paul any type of money or increasing his brand. In fact, the Cuban fighter revealed that UFC President Dana White had even sponsored Paul's opponent, Mike Tyson, for their boxing match.

"They don’t care for that motherf**ker ... I get why they don’t want me to f**k with him and make him any notoriety or money. They don’t give a f**k about him. [If] Jake runs up on me somewhere else where it’s not a ring or something, we can find out, bro," he said threateningly.



"Whether he likes me or not, we’re going to make a f**king ton of money," Masvidal said of his fight with Diaz.

Paul publicly called out Masvidal again following a press conference he had with Diaz.

"Two of the biggest names in MMA can’t keep my name out their mouth at their press conference that nobody watched," Paul wrote on X. "Already told both of these bozos to come see me in PFL [because] in boxing they got no shot. $10M for either of them."

Masvidal took issue with Paul's suggestion that they could have an MMA fight in the competing promotion, PFL.

"You’re talking about the PFL, the f**k are you going to do in MMA? Are you kidding me? You can’t even box. Now, you’re going to fight in MMA? I would kick your f**king kneecap off your fragile body,” Jorge Masvidal stated.

Masvidal, 39, also suggested that $10 million would be a pay cut for him, and a fight in the other promotion was completely unrealistic given his relationship with the UFC.

"Under no circumstances" would the UFC allow a "top draw" to go to PFL and make them, Masvidal said.

Masvidal and Diaz will box on June 1, 2024. Paul and Tyson will box on June 20, 2024.

