Unhinged females caught on video going absolutely ballistic at Wendy's drive-thru window as employees take cover

Three females were caught on video going on a rampage at the drive-thru window of New Jersey Wendy's fast-food restaurant recently — and now they're facing criminal charges.

Police in Ewing Township said the incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Feb. 21 at the restaurant in the 1700 block of Olden Avenue. It is open 24 hours a day.

'Insane.'

Police said they received a report about disorderly customers who broke a drive-thru window.

An investigation revealed that three females damaged property, attempted to assault employees with items, and fled the scene before officers arrived.

However, police said employees recorded video of the incident, and as a result, police were able to identify the suspects: 18-year-old Saniyah Brittingham, 19-year-old Leah Williford Stevens, and 23-year-old Honesty Harrison, all of whom hail from neighboring Trenton.

Police said Brittingham and Williford Stevens are facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and unlawful possession of a weapon, while Harrison is facing charges of criminal mischief and burglary.

Brittingham and Harrison turned themselves in Friday, but Williford Stevens was still at large, according to WPVI-TV.

In the station's video report below, the females are seen chucking drinks and other items at employees as apparent food is splattered around the drive-thru window — as well on the suspects. It appears toward the end of one clip that the trio get a taste of their own medicine as a huge batch of liquid flies in their direction as they take off running.

WPVI said police didn't indicate what may have sparked the incident, and a handful of people the station interviewed seemed deflated by the whole thing.

"I kinda get depressed about seeing young people just do that," Rupert Johnson of neighboring Lawrence, N.J., told WPVI.

"This is not something that should be happening," Dawn Hemsey of Ewing Township told the station, adding that the actions caught on video are "insane."

