'Outstanding': Harmeet Dhillon brings down the hammer on remainder of Minnesota church-storming suspects

Weeks after Don Lemon and dozens more agitators allegedly stormed a church service in Minnesota, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon made a much-anticipated announcement.

On Wednesday, Dhillon announced that all 39 individuals suspected of disrupting the church service had been arrested as of Monday, adding an intriguing detail about a couple of the arrests.

'Outstanding work by DOJ. You don't get to terrorize churchgoers in America.'

"As of Monday, all 39 individuals indicted in the attack on Cities Church in MN had been arrested, two of them while abroad," Dhillon wrote on X.

"We @CivilRights look forward to bringing justice to the victims of this attack and demonstrating our commitment to justice for all!" she continued.

RELATED: Don Lemon enters plea following January arrest in connection with Minnesota church disruption

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Activists stormed Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on January 18.

Apparently among them was ex-CNN talking head Don Lemon, who previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to violate someone's constitutional rights and violating the FACE Act.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) praised the DOJ's persistence in this case: "Outstanding work by DOJ. You don't get to terrorize churchgoers in America."

Likewise, BlazeTV host Auron MacIntyre lauded the arrests, noting how easily the case could have disappeared in the news cycle.

"I appreciate the follow-through on this. Many people predicted that the administration would do nothing and with all of the other news it would have been easy to let this quietly drop out of the cycle. But they didn't, they charged them all," MacIntyre said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!