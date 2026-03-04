Charles Barkley defends Team USA White House visit — but says Trump needs to stop doing one thing

NBA legend Charles Barkley says "stupid" people "need something to trigger them."

The Hall of Fame player was referring to the Team USA men's Olympic hockey team visiting President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address and the White House last month. The event sparked controversy because of the way Trump delivered the invite.

'I'm not a Trump guy. I want to make that clear.'

The president called the men's locker room after the team defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal game on February 22, but his invite to the White House included a joke about the women's gold medal team.

"We're going to have to bring the women's team," the president told the team as they laughed. He added that he "probably would be impeached" if he didn't.

While the call resulted in apologies, condemnations, and struggle sessions with the media, Barkley defended the team's choice to visit the capital.

"Guys who didn't want to go shouldn't have to explain why they didn't go. I've said this before. I'm not a Trump guy. But if I got invited to the White House, I would go," Barkley told co-host Ernie Johnson on "The Steam Room."

"I'm not a Trump guy. I want to make that clear," Barkley reiterated. "But I respect the office. He's the president of the United States. But if guys don't want to go, I understand that too. It doesn't have to be a talking point. It doesn't have to be ... 'un-American.'"

Earlier in the discussion, the 63-year-old made a point of saying that while he did not agree with everything the government does, he understands that the general public can't stop themselves from being triggered.

RELATED: Boston Bruins players cave over Trump phone call: 'Certainly sorry' — 'we should have reacted differently'

"Yo, man, why do y'all have to mess up everything?" Barkley said about Trump's phone call. He then told his fellow Americans to stop "falling for stupidity" like that, while also placing blame on the government for purposely saying things that trigger people.

"I know y'all say stuff to trigger them. Y'all say stuff, and y'all know they going to be fools," Barkley told the administration.

When co-host Johnson tried to redirect Barkley's blame to Trump's call to the hockey team, the former athlete said that people should control themselves and not react to everything, but also that they often react anyway because they are "stupid."

"We don't have to fall for stupidity, Ernie," Barkley argued. "But we do, [and] that's my point. These people out here are stupid. They need something to trigger them."

RELATED: Team USA players interrogated by woke Canadian media over Trump call — 'Why would you laugh?'

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Barkley went on to say he did not like how divisive the phone call had become, and that such division has "screwed up" the United States.

"Everything is not Democrat, Republican, conservative, or liberal," he argued. "That's why we got this divided, screwed-up country."

"Stop it, man," Barkley soon pleaded, looking directly into the camera. The Alabaman then reinforced his reasoning one more time.

"The public — they're idiots. They're fools. They can't think for themselves."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!