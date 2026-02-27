Team USA players interrogated by woke Canadian media over Trump call — 'Why would you laugh?'

A Canadian sports reporter blamed the internet for backlash she received over her questions to American hockey players.

Members of Team USA men's Olympic hockey team have been lectured by media members for days now after laughing at a joke made by President Trump over the phone.

'If we were to do it again, I think we wouldn't do that, and we made a mistake.'

Trump called the team in the locker room after their gold medal win on Sunday and made a joke that has offended woke reporters, seemingly worldwide.

"We're going to have to bring the women's team," the president joked about the Team USA women, who also won gold. He added that he "probably would be impeached" if he didn't.

For daring to laugh, U.S. players have been subjected to struggle sessions in their individual markets from hockey reporters. Seemingly the worst of such examples has come out of Canada's capital, where Americans Jake Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk play for the Ottawa Senators.

Both players were given a browbeating from TSN reporter Claire Hanna, a Canadian who lists her pronouns as "she/her" on her X page.

Sanderson told reporters that while he thought things had been "blown out of proportion a little bit," he still thought it was a "mistake" to laugh at the president's joke.

"We have nothing but the utmost respect for the women. We had a lounge in the village that we were hanging out with them all the time, watching other events," Sanderson said.

That answer was not good enough, though, and Hanna sought further clarification.

"Do you understand in the moment how much it could hurt a team to hear them kind of just be put down that way?" the female reporter asked.

"If we were to do it again, I think we wouldn't do that, and we made a mistake. But again, I think it kind of got blown out of proportion a little bit," Sanderson answered.

The scrum of reporters was incessant with questions about the Trump call and the players' subsequent visit to the White House and State of the Union address.

Tkachuk was not spared from these queries, explaining that only 15 minutes after leaving the ice with the gold medal, "You have the president of the United States calling you. You just can't really believe [it]."

"You're still riding the high of being a world champ, and for the president to take time and call ...," Tkachuk trailed off before sharing a memory from the Olympics.

Still, no amount of positive reinforcement about the women's team could save Tkachuk, as Hanna soon asked, "Do you understand how they could feel pretty put down by that moment?

"I get it," Tkachuk replied. "I have no really other comments other than, you know, for the things that we can control, and that was, you know, we supported them, they supported us. Can't control what other people say. That's just kind of life itself."

With Tkachuk praising the women's team and saying they were clearly the best squad in the tournament, most would think that Tkachuk had touched on the narrative enough, but Hanna again pressed forward.

'"So then why would you laugh when they got invited?" the reporter asked.

"I don't really have an answer, honestly," an exhausted Tkachuk stated. "It was just a whirlwind of a moment that you can't really control what somebody says, and I guess caught off guard a little bit. "

The American reiterated, "When you're talking to the president 10 minutes after you just achieve your dream, it's just the fact that you're talking to him. It's just, you can't really believe where your life's at, that you're talking to the president of the United States after you just won a gold medal."

Hanna, seemingly shrugging off a bevy of backlash, wrote on X, "I see the internet is angry today."

This only garnered more disgruntled fan remarks.

