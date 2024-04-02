USCIS adds additional gender option to application for naturalization form

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that the application for naturalization form now offers another gender option for those who do not identify as male or female.

"USCIS is introducing a third gender option, 'X,' defined as 'Another Gender Identity'. Today we published a new edition of Form N-400, the first form to include the X gender option. This option will become available on additional forms as we revise them," USCIS tweeted.

While the post arrived on April Fools' Day, it was not a joke. The form now offers three checkboxes for gender, including, "Male," "Female," and "Another Gender Identity."

"This revision is consistent with efforts to break down barriers in the immigration system and reduce undue burdens in accessing immigration benefits, while still maintaining identity verification and fraud prevention procedures," USCIS claimed.

"Form N-400 is the only USCIS form that offers the X gender option at this time. Therefore, until we complete additional form revisions that add the X gender option, naturalization certificates are the only USCIS-issued secure identity documents that can reflect the gender X. The X gender option is not yet available on the Form N-565," the agency noted.

Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted, "The current priority of U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services isn't to fix the mass illegal immigration crisis. It's to introduce 'a third gender option' on their forms. Can't make this stuff up."

"Announcing this new official policy on April Fool's is a bit too on the nose," John Cooper wrote.

"This is not an April Fool's Day joke, just another day and another ridiculous policy from the Biden administration," Alex Pfeiffer tweeted.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!