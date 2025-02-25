USPS workers storm DC streets as Trump weighs shake-up, potential privatization

United States Postal Service workers stormed the streets of Washington, D.C, on Monday, protesting President Donald Trump’s push to make the mail agency profitable instead of a billion-dollar taxpayer drain.



Last week, the Washington Post reported that Trump plans to axe USPS’ leadership and bring the independent government agency under the control of the Commerce Department.

'Hell no to dismantling the Postal Service!'

Trump stated that Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick would review the USPS and implement “a kind of merger,” the news outlet reported.

“He’s got a great business instinct, which is what we need, and he’ll be looking at it, and we think we can turn it around,” Trump stated of Lutnick.

Several sources told the Post that Trump was preparing an executive order to initiate the changes. However, a White House spokesperson denied any such executive action was underway.

In December, the outlet claimed that Trump was weighing privatizing the mail agency.

The USPS has burdened American taxpayers with billions in annual losses, including $9.5 billion in fiscal year 2024. Further, despite a $107 billion congressional bailout two years ago, financial records show the agency’s liabilities nearing $80 billion.

The National Association of Letter Carriers organized a rally on Monday to protest the reports — rejected by the administration — that Trump is drafting an executive order to shake up the USPS.

“Today, NALC held an event on Capitol grounds to send a clear message to the White House: Hell no to dismantling the Postal Service!” the union stated in a press release. “Hundreds of NALC members from across the country, labor leaders, and union members attended.”

NALC President Brian Renfroe told the protesters that Trump’s alleged plans to reorganize the USPS were “a direct attack on 640,000 Postal Service employees, the universal service we provide, and every citizen who relies on the Postal Service.”

The union failed to mention the USPS’ financial burden, instead calling the mail service a “self-sufficient agency.”

“NALC completely opposes any efforts to privatize the Postal Service, cut service, or fundamentally restructure the agency,” it declared.

USPS workers in Portland, Oregon, also rallied over the weekend.

The union has claimed that the Trump administration does not “value working people” and seeks to “dismantle USPS and create an inefficient, slow, unreliable, and more expensive private version of the Postal Service.”

Meanwhile, widespread reports of the USPS’ unreliable and inefficient operations have existed for years.

On Friday, Trump told reporters, "We want to have a post office that works well and doesn’t lose massive amounts of money. ... It’s just a tremendous loser for this country. Tremendous amounts of money are being lost. We think we can do something that will be very good."