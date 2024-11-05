Van Jones refuses to hide his pessimism for Kamala Harris in the most critical swing state: 'Nothing making me happy'

Van Jones is feeling bad vibes.

For a campaign that has tried to sell Americans on the idea of a Kamala Harris presidency by, in part, appealing to vibes, Jones explained Monday on CNN that he isn't feeling good about Harris' campaign in the key swing state of Pennsylvania.

'That is 70,000 votes we bled away. That is the margin for victory.'

"I'm just nervous all the time, so I don't feel good about nothing, and I'm not going to feel good about nothing until it's over," Jones said.

There are good reasons to be nervous, Jones explained. He cited problems for Harris in Philadelphia and issues among Jewish voters.

"I'm worried. Philadelphia is where we've got to run up a big margin. But Philly overall has been trending down, not in terms of going toward the Republicans, just people not getting out to vote," Jones said. "It's a bigger, tougher fight in Philly to get that vote count up than it has been in the past. That has me worried.

"The other thing that has me worried is the Jewish vote in the suburban areas. Biden won the Jewish vote by 70% — 70 to 30 — last time. Some polls show Kamala at 50-50. That is 70,000 votes we bled away. That is the margin for victory," he explained.

The final problem that Jones diagnosed is the star-studded rally and concert that Harris is hosting in Pennsylvania on Monday. Jones said it gave him eerie vibes that remind him of 2016.

"The other thing makes me nervous is in 2016 we had a big, star-studded event right on the edge of the election, and we lost the state. I don't think people understand working people sometimes have to choose: Am I gonna go to the big, cool concert this week and pay for babysitting for that, or am I gonna try to figure out a way to get to the polls? I don’t like these big, star-studded events," he said.

"I can't show where they've helped us win. In fact, it probably helped us lose last time," he added. "I don’t want people going to concerts. I want people knockin' on doors. I want people out there fighting for this thing. I'm just nervous, nervous, nervous."

In fact, Jones admitted that "there's nothing making me happy about Pennsylvania."

That's a significant problem for Harris because, in all likelihood, whoever wins Pennsylvania will win the election. Harris can lose Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, and Georgia while winning Wisconsin and Michigan — but she cannot lose Pennsylvania. On the other hand, if Trump fails to penetrate the blue wall by winning Pennsylvania, he most likely will lose.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama's 2012 campaign manager is sounding the alarm for Democrats.

Jim Messina, a career Democratic operative, admitted on Sunday that early voting returns are "scary" for the Harris campaign, alluding to significant early voting gains among Republican voters.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that Trump is benefiting, because Republicans could be cannibalizing their traditionally strong Election Day turnout. But the early voting returns are nonetheless a positive indicator that the election results could turn in Trump's favor.

That's why, according to Messina, his Democratic friends are calling him and "panicking."

