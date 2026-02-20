JD Vance mocks Ocasio-Cortez on her humiliating response to foreign policy query — and she lashes out at him

Vice President JD Vance took a shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) of New York after an embarrassing episode from her interview at the Munich Security Conference.

The 36-year-old firebrand socialist Democrat was trying to explain her position on whether the U.S. should defend Taiwan from a possible Chinese invasion when she stumbled through about 20 seconds of silence and rambling.

'Does anybody really believe that AOC has very thoughtful ideas about the global world order or about what the United States should do with our policy?'

"Um, you know, I think that this is such a, you know, I think that this is, this is of course a very long-standing policy of the United States," she said.

Vance mocked and ridiculed her during his own speech at the meeting of President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" on Thursday.

"I knew exactly what I wanted to say, but then after the president said that I was so smart and that I didn't want to repeat our congresswoman who froze for 20 seconds over in Munich," he said.

"Now I'm tempted sir, just to freeze for 20 seconds and just stare at the cameras. and maybe they'll say nice things about me like they do about Congresswoman Cortez," he added.

Ocasio-Cortez was likely trying to grow her name recognition in order to seek higher offices, but that effort was badly damaged by her bumbling performance.

She responded on social media to Vance's jab to try to regain some semblance of dignity.

"The only thing longer than my pause to think was their silence to his joke," she wrote, adding a skull emoji.

Vance reiterated his criticism in an appearance on Fox News.

"I have seen this way too much in Washington with politicians, where they are given lines, and when you ask them to go outside the lines they were given, they completely fall apart," he said, "because, look, does AOC — does anybody really believe that AOC has very thoughtful ideas about the global world order or about what the United States should do with our policy in Asia or our policy in Europe?"

