JD Vance reacted live as the Trump-Musk feud erupted during his interview on Theo Von’s podcast

Vice President JD Vance responded to the disagreement between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump as it broke out during his interview with comedian Theo Von last week.

Vance had hinted that he would talk about the Trump-Musk feud when he posted a joke about the podcast and a photo of himself with Von on Thursday.

'I'm always gonna be loyal to the president, and I hope that eventually Elon comes back into the fold.'

"Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?" Vance wrote on the X platform.

"We will think of somethin," the comedian responded.

Von brought up Musk's accusations against Trump during the interview, and Vance brushed them off and said there were hopes that Musk might come back to the Trump camp.

“First of all, absolutely not. Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein," said Vance. “My loyalty is always going to be to the president, and I think that Elon is an incredible entrepreneur. I think DOGE was really good. This effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in our country was really good."

He went on to say that Musk's reaction might be due in part to the liberal attacks on his companies, both in the form of protests as well as vandalism and violence.

"I'm always gonna be loyal to the president, and I hope that eventually Elon comes back into the fold," he added. "Maybe that's not possible now because he's gone so nuclear."

Vance also defended Trump's funding bill from complaints that mirrored those made by Musk.

The disagreement between Musk and the president was costly for his company Tesla, which lost billions in market capitalization. However, much of the stock value recovered on Friday.

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Vance rolled his eyes when he read a tweet approved by Musk saying he should replace Trump as president.

"Dude! That's one vote!" Von joked.

"Oh my God," Vance replied.

The entire podcast interview with Vance can be viewed on the YouTube channel for Theo Von's podcast.

