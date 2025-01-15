Venezuelan dictator Maduro threatens invasion of US territory — governor calls for Trump's swift action

Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro on Saturday proposed invading Puerto Rico, prompting the U.S. territory's Republican governor, Jenniffer González-Colón, to call for swift action from President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.



During Venezuela's International Anti-Fascist Festival in Caracas over the weekend, Maduro said, "Just as in the north they have a colonization agenda, we have a liberation agenda."

'Will not bow down to the threats of petty, murderous dictators.'

He stated that the country's agenda was created by Simón Bolívar, the 19th-century Venezuelan who led the South American independence movement.

"The freedom of Puerto Rico is pending, and we will achieve it with Brazilian troops," Maduro declared.

González-Colón addressed Maduro's remarks in a Monday letter to Trump, urging the incoming administration to respond to the dictator's threat to invade Puerto Rico.

"This is an open threat to the United States, our national security, and stability in the region," the governor wrote. "I trust your incoming administration will swiftly respond and make clear to the Maduro regime that, under your leadership, the United States will protect American lives and sovereignty and will not bow down to the threats of petty, murderous dictators."

"As Governor of Puerto Rico, I am ready to work with you and your administration to counter this and other threats posed by the illegitimate Maduro dictatorship and support the people of Venezuela in their quest for freedom," she continued. "I also look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions on how to best enhance Puerto Rico's national security role and take a strong stance against the growing presence of our adversaries in the region."

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) commended González-Colón for "condemning the absurd and pathetic threats."

"With Biden in the White House, adversaries such as those within the Maduro narco-dictatorship have been emboldened by his weak policy of appeasement," Diaz-Balart wrote in a post on X. "But in less than a week, a new foreign policy will begin where freedom and U.S. national security interests are paramount. Friends will be treated as friends, and adversaries as adversaries."

Diaz-Balart warned Maduro that if he does not flee Venezuela, he could meet the same fate as former dictators Benito Mussolini of Italy and Muammar Gaddafi of Libya, who were executed after being overthrown.

"Maduro's days are numbered. If the dictator in Venezuela does not want to end up like other dictators Mussolini and Gaddafi, he should leave Venezuela without delay," he wrote.

Representative Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) stated that Maduro “must face DIRE consequences for his actions.”



“The people of #PuertoRico are proud American citizens & we will NEVER tolerate these pathetic aggressions from a murderous thug!” he added.

Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.