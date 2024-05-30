Defendant on trial for driving with suspended license joins Zoom hearing — while driving car. Judge is stunned.

A courtroom video shows the unbelievable moment when a defendant on trial for driving with a suspended license joined a Zoom hearing on the matter — while driving a car.

Judge Cedric Simpson was presiding over the hearing in Ann Arbor, Michigan, WJBK-TV reported, adding that defendant Corey Harris joined the May 15 video hearing from behind the wheel of a car.

'Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something,' the judge began. 'This is a driving while license suspended [hearing], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license.'

"Mr Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked Harris.

"Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office," Harris replied. "Just give me one second, I'm parking right now."



Simpson was incredulous, dropping his pen and resting his head on his hand, WJBK said.

"All right," the judge interjected. "What are we doing?"

Harris' public defender asked Simpson to adjourn the hearing, but the judge wasn't about to let this one go.



"Uh," Harris muttered.

"Those were the charges, your honor, yes," the public defender replied.

"No, I'm looking at his record; he doesn't have a license," Simpson shot back. "He's suspended, and he's just driving."

"That is correct, your honor," the public defender acknowledged.

"Uh," Harris muttered again before adding a "hello?" amid a long silence from the court.

Finally, the judge noted, "I don’t even know why he would do that."

Simpson soon announced that Harris' bond was revoked, and he ordered the defendant to turn himself in at the Washtenaw County jail by 6 p.m. that same day or else he'd be held without bond, WJBK noted.

With that, Harris leaned his head back and sighed, "Oh, my God."

Here's the video of the entire exchange:

WJBK spoke to Harris' attorney who said she "strives to live in a world where people are not jailed for non-violent offenses," but the station said she refused to comment further.

A number of everyday people had hilarious reactions to what went down in the courtroom.

One woman told WJBK she advises Harris to "just walk, from here out" instead of getting behind a steering wheel anytime soon. A man added to the station that next time Harris ought to dress in a suit and tie and sign into the Zoom video hearing from inside his house.

Speaking of, Harris' next court date is set for June 5, WJBK said.

Steve Deace — host of BlazeTV's "Steve Deace Show" — told Blaze News that while the defendant was "egregiously stupid" in his behavior, he also was "definitively honest. The one behaving consistently here is the guy on Zoom while driving, for he understands the Spirit of the Age. No one is held accountable. Everyone is a victim. There are no standards."

This story has been updated.

