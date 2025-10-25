Store video shows man sucker punched from behind and left in coma — suspect claims self-defense

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with felony battery after surveillance video captured him sucker punching a man from behind, leaving him in a coma.

The incident unfolded at the entrance of an Aldi grocery store in Lauderdale Lakes on Oct. 11, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

'I've seen the video of this case, and it is just as brutal as described in the report.'

The video shows a man walking up to the victim, who has a service dog on a leash, and brutally punching him from behind, according to police. He falls to the ground and severely injures himself.

The victim was left hospitalized in a coma.

His family appealed to the public through the media to help the investigation identify a suspect.

Police arrested 45-year-old Dandrea Johnson 11 days later, after receiving tips from the public. He was charged with felony battery with great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.

Other video from the store shows that Johnson and the man had some kind of interaction prior to the attack. Johnson then waits by the entrance before the victims approaches prior to the attack.

"I've seen the video of this case, and it is just as brutal as described in the report," the prosecutor said in court. "There is nothing to indicate this was an act of self-defense, your Honor. Mr. Johnson left the Aldi's first. He stayed there at the entrance. When the victim left, the victim didn't approach him. Mr. Johnson sucker punched him, and now he's in a coma."

Johnson's defense attorney said in court that there was more to the story.

"The other man had a pit bull, and the pit bull attacked Mr. Johnson," he claimed.

RELATED: Man found dead outside Dollar Tree was beaten with a rock by another man riding a tricycle, police say

The prosecutor denied the claims from the defense.

"From what I saw, there was nothing that that dog was a threat to anyone. No one else was concerned," he said. “There is nothing to indicate this was an act of self-defense, your Honor."

Johnson was held on a $100,000 bond at the Broward County Jail.

Police said the investigation was ongoing, and they have not released the identity of the victim.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!