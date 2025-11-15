Vietnam vet says he had to 'get aggressive' and grab his gun when his female tenant started screaming

Earlier this week, Blaze News reported about a 79-year-old Los Angeles landlord who fatally shot a naked intruder after the culprit body-slammed him to the ground, breaking his legs.

Well, George Karkoc — the Vietnam veteran who opened fire to protect not only himself but also his tenant, whom he heard screaming prior to the deadly confrontation — spoke to KTLA-TV from his hospital bed about the ordeal.

'I just thought, "I need to get aggressive," so I ran into the house and got my gun.'

The incident took place around 7:15 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 4500 block of Tujunga Avenue at a Studio City apartment, authorities told KABC-TV.

Surveillance video captured the intruder walking naked around the neighborhood, KABC said, adding that video also shows him at the front door of a home and grabbing a sign, then continuing to walk.

But soon the suspect entered an apartment — and that's when things got frightening.

Karkoc told KTLA he heard his female tenant screaming and knew he had to act quickly: “I just thought, ‘I need to get aggressive,’ so I ran into the house and got my gun."

The station said Karkoc confronted the intruder and tried to reason with him, begging him to stop. But the naked intruder rushed at Karkoc and body-slammed him, KTLA said, breaking both of his legs in the process.

Now seriously injured and pinned to the ground, Karkoc told the station he had to defend himself and that he shot the intruder three times.

Karkoc was rushed to a hospital in serious condition, KTLA said, adding that he was stable after undergoing surgery. The suspect was declared dead at the scene, the station said.

“This incident, although horrible, brought me a great feeling that I was able to do something to protect other people,” Karkoc told KTLA.

On Veterans Day, a group of Los Angeles police officers visited Karkoc in the hospital and thanked him for his service.

Karkoc's tenant, Chloe Dzielak, tearfully recounted to KTLA what she saw — and was grateful for her landlord rescuing her.

"He was protecting me," Dzielak told the station, adding that "he saved my life. I don't know what would have happened if he wasn't there."

Dzielak also told KTLA that while she was terrified and screaming, Karkoc was calm — even while speaking to the naked intruder.

An "Inside Edition" reporter asked Karkoc if his military experience aided him as he assessed the stressful situation, and Karkoc replied, "I certainly know my training helped me."

KTLA added that family members have organized a GoFundMe for Karkoc. His son said his legs, ankles, and hips are full of pins — and there's a long road to recovery for him. What's more, Karkoc's wife has late-stage Parkinson’s disease, and Karkoc's son added to the station that the couple may need an in-home caretaker for both of them until his dad heals.

“He just keeps his head and takes care of other people around him,” Karkoc's son added to KTLA. “He’s a hero.”

