Viral video shows middle school officials barely react as 13-year-old is viciously beaten: 'He didn't help me at all'

A middle school girl says that school officials barely tried to stop a vicious beating that was caught on video in Oklahoma.

Bixby Public Schools officials addressed public outrage in a statement that suggested the male school employees had to consider appropriate boundaries when trying to stop a fight involving females.

'I grabbed his hand and was like asking him to help me while she still had a hold of my hair, and he didn’t help me at all ...'

The victim, who only wanted to be known as Mattie, spoke to KTUL-TV about the fight that went viral from Bixby Middle School.

"I hate it. It’s honestly the worst thing ever 'cause I had no control. I got knocked out, and it was very traumatizing, and everyone kind of takes it as entertainment to watch the videos, and that hurts me a lot, to know that people are watching me get hurt and considering it enjoyable to see it happen," she said.

Her mother, Brittany Yates, told KTUL she was angry over the lack of response from the school workers who were present. She also claimed that she had been trying to get school officials to act on her complaints of bullying.

"That video was very, very, tough for me to watch as a mom," said Yates.

She said there were "countless" incidents of threats and verbal bullying and added that her daughter had been physically assaulted and sexually harassed in four incidents with nine different individuals.

Mattie said that she regained consciousness after being knocked out during the fight.

"I grabbed his hand and was like asking him to help me while she still had a hold of my hair, and he didn’t help me at all. He was still just standing there while I was holding his hand asking for help," she said of one of the officials.

A police report was filed about the incident, and the two attackers were suspended.

The victim is getting counseling and remains optimistic despite the horrible ordeal.

"I love going to Bixby. I love the school, I love my friends, and I want to go there next year. I just don’t want to deal with this again," she said.

Bixby is a city of about 28,000 people in the northeast part of the state.

The interview with the victim and her mother can be viewed on the news video report from KTUL on its YouTube channel.

