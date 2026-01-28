Viral video: Toddler falls from mom's moving SUV, lands in Southern California city intersection, cops say. Mom out on bail.

A Southern California mother has been released from custody after her child endangerment arrest in connection with a viral video that police said shows her toddler falling from her moving SUV in a Fullerton intersection, KNBC-TV reported. Fullerton is just minutes north of Anaheim.

The video shows a black SUV making an eastbound turn onto West Malvern Avenue from southbound North Euclid Street, police said, adding that as the SUV enters the intersection and completes the turn, the front passenger door opens, and a small child falls to the ground and into the roadway.

'I felt a mixture of emotions anywhere from anger to worry to shock.'

The SUV immediately stops, nearly causing a traffic collision with the vehicle behind it, police said.

An adult female is then seen running from the driver’s side of the SUV, picking up the child, and returning to the vehicle before the video ends, police said.

The incident occurred Jan. 20, but police said no one reported it until witness Natalie Quintanilla — a mother of four children — reached out to law enforcement over the weekend, KNBC said.

"I felt a mixture of emotions anywhere from anger to worry to shock because it’s something that could have easily been avoidable," Quintanilla added to the station Tuesday.

Police said a witness came forward Saturday, reported observing the incident, and provided identifying information related to the vehicle involved. Police said officers conducted a follow-up investigation, which led them to a residence in the city of La Habra. Police said officers located the vehicle, the child, and the female involved in the incident seen in the video.

RELATED: Toddler dies after being found submerged in container of water on front porch; mother accused of negligence: Cops

The 19-month-old child suffered injuries consistent with the fall and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said, adding that the child is expected to make a full recovery.

The female — identified as Jacqueline Hernandez, the 35-year-old mother of the child — was placed under arrest and booked at the Fullerton City Jail for felony child abuse, police said.

Hernandez was soon transferred to the Orange County Jail; an Orange County Sheriff's Office official told Blaze News they aren't releasing Hernandez's mugshot "at this time."

Orange County Jail data Blaze News accessed indicated Hernandez was set for release Tuesday.

Indeed KNBC said Hernandez posted $100,000 bail at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The station, citing police, added that Hernandez's 19-month-old boy was treated and released from the hospital, but it wasn't immediately clear if the toddler is back in the care of Hernandez.

A neighbor of Hernandez, who declined to be identified for privacy, defended the mother, telling KNBC that "sometimes we do make mistakes."

"I can almost guarantee you there’s no way that will happen again with her. No way," the neighbor noted to the station.

KNBC said the Orange County district attorney's office hadn't yet officially charged Hernandez but is reviewing the case.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!