Toddler dies after being found submerged in container of water on front porch; mother accused of negligence: Cops

A North Carolina mother was arrested for negligence almost a month after her toddler boy was found submerged in a container of water on a home's front porch and later died, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a missing child in the 200 block of Old Timber Road in Jacksonville around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, officials said.

Shortly after deputies arrived at the home, they found a 16-month-old boy unconscious and submerged in water inside a container on the front porch of the home, officials said.

Deputies and emergency medical services personnel immediately initiated lifesaving measures, officials said, adding that the boy was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where he later was pronounced dead.

An investigation determined that negligence on the part of the child's mother was a contributing factor in his death, officials said.

Elizabeth Marie Holderness, 30, turned herself in Monday to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.

The sheriff's office said Holderness has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony negligent child abuse - serious bodily injury, and six misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators determined that Holderness showed reckless disregard for human life, WCTI-TV reported, citing arrest warrants.

The warrants allege Holderness willfully ingested an illegal substance in a separate room for an extended period of time while the child was in her care, the station added.

She received a $75,000 unsecured bond after her first court appearance Monday in Onslow County District Court, WCTI said, adding that Holderness bonded out later Monday afternoon.

While a number of commenters posting under the sheriff's office Facebook entry about the incident claim to know Holderness and caution against judgment, others didn't feel that way:

"Maybe you shouldn’t do drugs," one commenter said. "If you’re defending these actions, do better."

"Everyone making excuses. This boy was 16 months [old]. Those children are never to be left unattended. Period," another user declared, adding that "the mother got negligence for a reason."

"Makes me sick! Don’t have kids if you’re not diligent about the care and protection you provide them! You are responsible for their lives! Literally!" another commenter wrote.

