World cheers for Iranian women’s soccer team’s brave regime defiance — but Glenn Beck reveals the tragic part two

Events surrounding Iran’s women’s national soccer team continue to attract global attention. It started when the players refused to sing the national anthem before their opening match against South Korea at the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia — a silent protest that sparked backlash from Iranian officials, who labeled them "wartime traitors," leading to fears for the women’s safety upon their return.

After the team was eliminated from the tournament, tensions escalated dramatically. Several players escaped team monitoring and sought asylum. Australia granted humanitarian visas to several of the players, allowing them to remain permanently.

But Glenn Beck says there’s a part two to this tragic story the mainstream media is neglecting: the aftermath in Iran.

While some stayed in Australia, several of the players bravely chose to return home.

“Those girls now live under a cloud they didn’t create,” Glenn says, “and the authorities are going to ask them questions. Security services are going to conduct interviews that might last hours or days. None of them sang the national anthem, so they’re all traitors to the regime.”

And then there’s the families of the players to consider.

“Sources say now that in Iran, families find themselves under quiet surveillance. Reports now speculate that some family members may have already been arrested, detained, or questioned,” Glenn says.

“Authoritarian systems protect themselves through pressure, and that pressure spreads outward from any act of defiance. One athlete leaves — the regime has to remind everyone else there’s a cost,” he adds.

That pressure to maintain control is higher than ever right now as the foundations of the regime begin to falter.

“Women are refusing the hijab. Students are marching through the universities. Workers are striking in oil fields and factories, and now athletes, people chosen to represent the nation itself, decide freedom is worth more than the career they were given,” Glenn says.

All it takes is “a few people [stepping] outside the lines” for the masses to realize that “the walls surrounding them might not be so permanent after all,” he says.

“Young girls all across the country will hear about it for decades. They’ll understand exactly what those players risked and exactly why they did it, and somewhere — maybe among the next generation of women — they’ll decide that life under the Islamic Republic is no longer the only future available. And that is how real change begins,” he adds.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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