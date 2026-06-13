Terrifying video: Suspect in police car removes handcuffs, hops behind wheel, and drives away — as cop tries to stop him

Dallas police have released a terrifying video showing a suspect in the back seat of a police car remove handcuffs, hop in the driver's seat, and accelerate away — as an officer who managed to re-enter the vehicle at the last second tries to stop him.

The incident occurred May 30 near Interstate 35 and Illinois Avenue, police said.

'What the f**k are you doing?'

Officers Ibrahim Kante and Kenneth Harper conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation in the 2300 block of south Marsalis Avenue, police said.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Stacey Huffman for driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Officer Kante handcuffed Huffman — with the cuffs behind the suspect's back — and placed him in the rear seat of the squad car while the officers completed their investigation, police said.

But Huffman managed to remove his left hand from the handcuffs and kept his hands behind his body, police said.

When the officers began driving, Huffman tried to open the locked rear door of the squad car and removed his seatbelt, police said.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

"What the f**k are you doing?" one officer hollered at Huffman as both officers exited the stopped squad car around 6:10 p.m. on northbound I-35 near Illinois Avenue to restrain the suspect, police said.

But while both officers were outside the vehicle, Huffman climbed into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

Officer Harper was able to re-enter the vehicle in the back seat, but Officer Kante was still outside, police said.

Officer Harper deployed his Taser, but it was not effective when Huffman pulled the wires away, police said.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

Officer Harper drew his duty weapon, and when Huffman accelerated the vehicle, Officer Harper struck Huffman on the side of the head with the weapon, police said.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

But Huffman continued to drive erratically, and Officer Harper was violently thrown across the back seat, police said.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

"Stop the f**king car!" Officer Harper yelled at Huffman.

After driving about 1,000 feet at speeds reaching about 50 miles per hour, Huffman opened the driver-side door and exited the moving squad car, police said.

Video then shows the moment when the police vehicle appeared headed for a collision with a pulled-over car on the shoulder of the roadway, but Officer Harper regained control of the squad car, steered away, and avoided a collision.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

Police said Huffman was rendered unconscious and taken into custody.

Image source: Dallas Police Department video screenshot

You can view police video of the incident below. Content warning: Language.

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Both Huffman and Officer Harper were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officer Harper was treated and released; Huffman remained hospitalized, police said.

When Huffman is released from the hospital, he will be charged with his initial offenses from the original traffic stop — plus unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape from custody, police said.

The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit is probing the incident, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of Community Police Oversight have been notified, police said.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, police said, adding that information may change as additional evidence, forensic analysis, and video review are completed.

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