80-year-old congresswoman puts on masterclass when left-wing activists ambush her: 'Don't even think about it'

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) has no patience for left-wing activists.

Code Pink activists descended on Capitol Hill this week to "demand an end to the genocide in Gaza and advocate for a free Palestine." The far-left organization is "committed to supporting Palestinian liberation," endorses the anti-Israel BDS movement, supports "Palestinians’ right to resist" Israel, and believes only Palestinians are the "rightful owners and caretakers of Palestine."

"Off the elevator! I have work to do!"

On Wednesday, activists tried to ambush Foxx, chairwoman of the House Education Committee, but it didn't go so well.

"Don’t even think about it, I’ve got things to do," Foxx told multiple Code Pink activists who tried confronting her on Capitol Hill.

The organization accused Foxx of "harassing students who only want to stop a genocide" — as if that's the only thing anti-Israel students have done on college campuses — and one of the activists chided Foxx for believing that anti-Semitism is a problem. That activist claimed "anti-Islamophobia" is the real issue.

Another activist then tried to enter an elevator reserved only for members of Congress.

"You’re not welcome on this elevator. It's a members only," Foxx told the activist.

But the activist did not comply and initially refused to exit the elevator.

"Why are you destroying the lives of so many young people on campuses?" one activist asked Foxx. Another one confronted, "Why are you attacking children and teachers who are just trying to speak up for Palestinians?"

But Foxx was not interested in playing their games.

"Off the elevator! I have work to do!" Foxx told the activist, then calling for Capitol Police to remove the activist.

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) also gave the Code Pink activists a spectacular response.

On Wednesday, an activist asked Mast if he believes Israel should agree to the one-sided ceasefire agreement that Hamas has signed. Israel did not sign it because it was "very far from Israel’s core demands," according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mast, likewise, made it clear that he opposes the agreement.

"I think Israel should go in there and kick the s*** out of [Hamas], just absolutely destroy them, their infrastructure, level anything that they touch. Clear enough?" Mast said.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!