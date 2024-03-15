VP Kamala Harris tours clinic where unborn babies are killed: 'Abortion tourism'

Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to an abortion clinic in Minnesota this week to reinforce the Biden administration's commitment to shoring up the rights of women to kill their unborn children.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Harris arrived at the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Paul, a facility where abortions are performed, though whether any unborn babies were killed while Harris was in the office is unclear. Many outlets characterized her visit as "historic" since no other sitting president or vice president has ever crossed the threshold of an abortion clinic.

Other high-profile leftists joining Harris on this stop of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour were Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, both of Minnesota's Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party; Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States; and Ruth Richardson, Planned Parenthood's regional president and CEO.

"Many of you have asked why am I here," Harris said. "And I will tell you that right now, in our country, we are facing a very serious health crisis." The "health crisis" to which she was referring is the fact that in 2022, the United States Supreme Court ruled that individual states ought to determine whether to permit women to kill their unborn children.

In her remarks at the clinic, Harris took direct aim at SCOTUS, claiming that it had taken away "a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America, from the women of America." She also slammed conservative states that had used the prerogatives given to them via the 2022 Dobbs decision and voted to restrict abortion access. Harris claimed that such restrictions deprive "women" of "health care and reproductive health care."

She later tried to inject humor into the moment, laughing that a "uterus ... needs a lot of medical care from time to time," though she did not explain how killing a baby inside a uterus was a form of "medical care."

Harris has no biological or adoptive children but does have two stepchildren.

Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, claimed that Harris' abortion clinic tour "showed the Biden administration's full-blown devotion to extreme abortion policies."

"Minnesotans don't want to be known for abortion tourism," Blaeser added.

With polls showing Biden underwater in a rematch against former President Donald Trump in November, his administration has latched on to abortion as an issue that may help him squeak by into a second term. Sending Harris out on a "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour is part of that effort.

"My role is to do what I just did, which is to articulate exactly these points and to continue to articulate them and to organize folks around what I know is an issue that is impacting more people than you ever really know," Harris clarified.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!