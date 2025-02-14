VP Vance calls out Europe's mass migration policies in Munich the day after terror attack

Vice President JD Vance heavily criticized the European Union "opening the floodgates" to millions of "unvetted" immigrants within the past decade, to the detriment of its own citizens, during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"Out of all the pressing challenges the nations represented here face, I believe there is nothing more urgent than mass migration," Vance stated, acknowledging that the United States faces a similar crisis.

'How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course?'

Vance was not shy in calling out European leaders for deliberately opening their borders despite disapproval from voters, who have rejected the idea time and again.

"We know the situation. It didn’t materialize in a vacuum. It's the result of a series of conscious decisions made by politicians all over the continent and others across the world over the span of a decade. We saw the horrors wrought by these decisions yesterday in this very city," Vance said.

Vance pointed to the terrorist attack that occurred in Munich on Thursday. The suspect is another radical Islamic jihadist, originally from Afghanistan, who is an asylum-seeker and was previously known to police. Germany, along with the rest of the continent, continues to experience high-profile attacks and crimes committed by migrants.

"Why did this happen in the first place? It’s a terrible story, but it’s one we’ve heard way too many times in Europe and, unfortunately, too many times in the United States as well. An asylum-seeker, often a young man in his mid-20s already known to police, rams a car into a crowd and shatters a community," Vance continued. "How many times must we suffer these appalling setbacks before we change course and take our shared civilization in a new direction? No voter on this continent went to the ballot box to open the floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants.”

The topic of immigration was not the only issue Vance said Europe was handling horribly. The vice president warned that the greatest threat to Europe is not Russia or China. The greatest threats, he said, come from within because traditional values such as freedom of speech and religious freedom have been eroded in the name of democracy and tolerance.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!