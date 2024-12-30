Walmart delivery driver caught masturbating in woman's driveway after dropping off groceries: Lawsuit

A Walmart delivery driver dropped off a grocery order at a South Carolina woman's home and then masturbated in her driveway earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

According to the Horry County Sheriff's Office's arrest records, 39-year-old Alvin Bryan Ortiz was arrested and booked at 12:42 p.m. July 9. Ortiz was charged with indecent exposure. He was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center the next day on a $2,500 bond.

The lawsuit states that before the suspect drove off, he yelled that he was coming back to 'f*** everyone up.'

A lawsuit was filed in Horry County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 19 against Ortiz, Walmart Inc., doing business as Spark Delivery, and Wal-Mart Stores East, NewsNation reported.

The plaintiff — identified as "Jane Doe" — alleged that Ortiz masturbated in a vehicle parked in her driveway after delivering groceries at her home.

The lawsuit claims Ortiz dropped off a delivery order at the woman’s front door just after 9 a.m. July 8.

Ortiz walked back to his car in her driveway and remained in his vehicle for 10 to 15 minutes, according to the lawsuit. The woman allegedly went to check on why the man was still at her residence, and Jane Doe said that she found the man with his pants pulled down and that he was pleasuring himself.

Doe reportedly rushed back inside her home and took her young children to a hiding spot in the house. The lawsuit states that the woman contacted a neighbor regarding the situation.

The neighbor purportedly confronted Ortiz in the woman's driveway, and Ortiz allegedly rushed to pull his pants back up.

The neighbor and Ortiz allegedly began arguing. The lawsuit states that before the suspect drove off, he yelled that he was coming back to "f*** everyone up."

The woman called the police, and investigators contacted the Walmart where Ortiz was employed.

Ortiz was arrested the following day.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman “has suffered injuries and damages, including past and future mental pain and suffering, mental, emotional, and psychological damage, and loss of enjoyment of life.”

The lawsuit accuses Walmart of failing to conduct a proper background check to ensure that Ortiz was not a possible menace. The suit also asserted that Walmart should be liable for the actions of its employees while they’re on the clock.

Doe is seeking a jury award for past and future medical expenses.

On Thursday, Walmart told WBTW-TV it was reviewing the complaint.



“The safety of our associates and customers is always a top priority,” the statement reads. “We are reviewing the complaint and will respond appropriately to the court.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!