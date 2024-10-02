Walz tries to use the Bible, Jesus' words to push Democrats' agenda on border crisis — but there are two major problems

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz appeared to use the Bible on Tuesday to support Democrats' agenda on the border crisis.

While discussing the immigration crisis, Walz repeatedly asserted that the immigration bill Democrats sought to pass earlier this year — but twice failed to pass — would solve immigration problems. There is, of course, no evidence to support that, and President Joe Biden doesn't need, and never needed, new laws to enforce existing immigration law.

Where Walz seemed enthusiastic to interject his faith into a discussion about immigration policy, any citation of that faith was noticeably absent when Walz defended radical pro-abortion policies

After claiming that bill adheres to "American principles," Walz interjected a line about his faith.

"I don't talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about, 'To the least amongst us, you do unto me.' I think that's true of most Americans. They simply want order to it. This bill does it. It's funded, it's supported by the people who do it, and it lets us keep our dignity about how we treat other people," he said.

It appears, then, that Walz was suggesting that Americans — and especially Christians — have a religious, moral, and ethical duty to pass legislation that Democrats want.

The only Christ-like solution, Walz seemed to suggest, is the one Democrats demand.

But there are two significant issues with Walz's biblical argument.

First, the passage from which Walz cited — Matthew 25:31-46 — has nothing to do with the moral or ethical implications of a nation-state's immigration policy. Rather, Matthew 25:31-46 tells an apocalyptic vision of Christ's final judgment, containing a teaching with significant moral and ethical implications for Christians.

As New Testament scholar R.T. France wrote in his commentary on the Gospel of Matthew:

For the striking feature of this judgement scene is that both sheep and goats claim that they did not know that their actions were directed toward Jesus. Each is as surprised as the other to find their actions interpreted in that light. They have helped, or failed to help, not a Jesus recognized in his representatives, but a Jesus incognito.

It is dishonest, therefore, to invoke Jesus' teaching to imply that Americans are bound by a Christian obligation to pass legislation that Democrats want.

Christians, indeed, have a duty to serve the poor and downtrodden, and they're doing that. Christians are responsible for creating and operating most of the charitable infrastructure invented over the last 2,000 years. Christian organizations, moreover, help provide for the needs of immigrants every day. But that duty to love and serve is not a duty to pass Democrats' bills.

Second, where Walz seemed enthusiastic to interject his faith into a discussion about immigration policy, any citation of that faith was noticeably absent when Walz defended radical pro-abortion policies.

The question, then, is this: Are unborn children among the "least" of us?

Perhaps Jesus answered that question for us when he declared, according to Matthew 18:5, that "whoever welcomes one such child in my name welcomes me."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!