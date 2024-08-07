Walz refused to respond to reporters asking him if he committed stolen valor

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was repeatedly asked on Wednesday if he engaged in stolen valor by misleading the public about his military service in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Walz's comments about his over 20-year career in the military have received new scrutiny after he was picked by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate for this year's election in November.

While on the tarmac prior to a campaign event, a reporter shouted at Walz multiple times, asking whether Walz had a response to GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance accusing him of stolen valor.

"You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz? When the U.S. Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that's shameful," Vance stated about the issue.

Walz had been sent to Italy, but he did not serve in Iraq or Afghanistan during the War on Terror.

Walz ignored the reporter's question, and he and Harris walked away from the media.





Vance is far from the only member of the veteran and military community who has criticized Walz's decision to leave his unit prior to the deployment to Iraq. Members of the very same unit have come out to say Walz abandoned them at an important time.

Alpha News reported in 2022 that Paul Herr, who served alongside Walz, said the man he knew was a "habitual liar" who would “say anything to anybody to make it sound like he’s going to do the best thing for you.”

Another issue veterans have with Walz is that he has stated he carried weapons into war when he never actually saw combat.

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is those place where those weapons are out," Walz said while advocating for gun control.

