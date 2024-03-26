Washington man gets stuck on a telephone wire after police chase him down following an hours-long crime spree

A thief in Washington state who went on a crime spree was eventually chased down by the authorities before getting stuck high above the ground on a telephone wire, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The spree reportedly took place on Saturday, when the authorities responded to a report that a suspect broke into a vehicle and stole several items before taking off on foot. He eventually made it to a nearby yard, where he stole a bicycle.

A neighbor in the area witnessed the bike theft and decided to chase down the suspect, whom the police later identified as Romando E. Stanley, according to the New York Post. Stanley finally abandoned the bike and took off on foot.

While the authorities were responding to the initial reports, they received information that a man who matched Stanley's description had entered a business, taken an employee's cell phone, and punched the employee in the chest before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly made it to the scene to conduct an area check when they received yet another report that a man, eventually discovered to be Stanley, was on the roof of a business tossing bricks down onto the sidewalk, according to KPTV. While the Vancouver authorities tried to negotiate with Stanley to get him off the roof, they were unsuccessful.

Stanley attempted to cross the street hanging onto a telephone line and dangled from the lines for around 45 minutes, according to reports. The authorities kept trying to negotiate with Stanley to come down to safety. A Vancouver fire engine was moved just under where Stanley was hanging from to help break his fall if he decided to let go.

Stanley ultimately lost his grip on the wires and fell. He was arrested around 7:00 p.m. and booked into jail after an evaluation at a hospital. After the suspect was examined, utility company technicians checked on the cables and determined that they did not include any electrical elements and therefore did not present any danger.

Stanley has been charged with robbery, theft, and malicious mischief. Reports did not indicate how much time behind bars the man faced or what the motivation was for the crime spree.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information about the incident.

