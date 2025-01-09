Watch: Adam Corolla sets torch to celebrities’ voting patterns as his home is threatened by California fires

The wildfires continue to rage in Southern California. From Malibu and Pacific Palisades to Studio City and the Hollywood Hills, they are hitting celebrities hard. One such celebrity, after a mandatory evacuation of his home, has reminded his famous neighbors why they are in this mess.

Comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla is well aware that the woke and environmental policies of California’s supermajority Democratic government are to blame for the fires raging out of control. He held nothing back in an epic rant slamming the woke celebrities from his neighborhood.

'You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom. And now you f**king get what you get. Oh! Now that your house is on fire, you’re thinking about something else.'

Carolla said, “The people who live in Malibu, who live in Santa Monica, who live in the Palisades, those are some of the most progressive blue voters in the world. … I checked it out. It’s about 80% blue.” He continued, “These pus***s are all sitting around crying about Karen Bass, water pressure, how come the forest wasn’t cleared of all the brush, what’s happening with the infrastructure?”

The quote begins at about the 1:24 mark.

Carolla then reminded them of why this is happening, “You guys all voted for Karen Bass, the mayor of Los Angeles. You all voted for Gavin Newsom. And now you f**king get what you get. Oh! Now that your house is on fire, you’re thinking about something else. Now you want to know what’s going on around here.”

According to Carolla, this may finally be the straw that breaks the Democratic stranglehold on the state. Why? Because as these celebrities with almost unlimited resources try to rebuild their homes on the coast, they are going to find out how difficult that will be.

Carolla laid it all out:

So here's what's going to happen. All these people who are deep-blue Democrats are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they're going to get the 28-year-old bitch from the coastal commission telling them to go f*** off, and then they're going to vote for Trump or whoever's Trumpian next.



When they start getting the regulation, they're going to go nuts. And when they start running into the bureaucracy and the red tape, they're going to start going nuts and they're going to vote for Rick Caruso next time.



They're going to find out they're going to get bit by their own snake. They're going to convert. I am telling you, these are the bluest people on the planet and they're going to be f**king rip-s*** pissed when the city and the coastal commission tell them to f*** off.



We're going to have to restructure the whole thing because we can't have nine angry lesbians controlling everything that goes on in Malibu, the Palisades, and Santa Monica.

Carolla also shared how regulations are what got Bill Maher to start turning less progressive. Time will tell if leftist celebrities will really change. For the moment, they have more to worry about, as the fires continue to spread unabated.

