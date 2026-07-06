Watch live: Preliminary hearing in Charlie Kirk assassination case

June 12 hearing. Francisco Kjolseth-Pool/Getty Images
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A weeklong preliminary hearing for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk, began on Monday.
On Monday, in a Provo, Utah, courthouse, a preliminary hearing got under way for Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Charlie Kirk's YouTube channel is carrying the hearing live. You can watch via the video embed below:
Blaze News will have updates on the hearing.
Editor's note: The image used is from a June 12, 2026, hearing in Utah.
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