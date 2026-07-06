Liberals think the American flag is a MAGA symbol

As the nation prepares for its 250th birthday, patriotism is down among the left — with some even saying that just waving the flag feels “MAGA.”

“This one feels different to many Americans,” Erin Burnett said in a CNN interview with Jon Meacham about the Fourth of July.

“There’s a new Gallup poll that saw that just 53% of Americans say they’re very or extremely proud to be American. Ten years ago, that same poll said the number was 81%,” Burnett continued.

“My jaw drops when I see that,” she added. “What do you see here? Is this really about Trump?”

“I hate to say it, but I think it is,” Meacham answered.

“It’s you guys,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, shocked.

“I mean, what losers. What losers. If you would have asked me during the Obama years or the Joe Biden years, ‘Do you love this country?’ I’d be like, hell yes. And that is why I want better for it. The love for the country doesn’t leave,” she adds.

But CNN isn’t the only outlet denigrating America before its birthday.

“As nation turns 250, many Americans say the Stars and Stripes is now a red flag,” one NBC News headline reads, with the subhead below: “The American flag: To some, it’s Old Glory. To others, it’s a MAGA hat on a stick.”

The article spotlighted a man named Bruce Watson from Massachusetts, who said that while he was “very proud” of his American flag, he fears “his Stars and Stripes may now need an asterisk.”

“If we do fly the flag, we will also put out signs to make it clear that we are not MAGA,” he added.

“By the way, his stupid gay sign says, ‘Our home believes in kindness, hope, peace, justice, equality, science, respect, diversity, and love,’” Gonzales comments.

“Oh, that’s so cute. You know who’s not putting out that sign? Me. I want you to know I’m America first, and I want you to cry harder about it,” she adds.

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