'Patriotic positivity': Hundreds of flag-waving runners descend on New York City — joined by some special guests

Americans all over the country celebrated the 250th anniversary with fireworks, barbecue, and friends and family. Still others celebrated by joining one of the most patriotic-looking events — which was joined by United States Marines.

On Sunday, the day after Independence Day, dozens of Marines joined hundreds of enthusiastic runners for a remarkably patriotic run in the heart of New York City.

'It does not matter who gets in our way. We will tell them we love them, and we'll keep it pushing anyways.'

Video from the run shows rows of uniformed Marines running through Central Park, followed closely by hundreds of proud Americans carrying American flags of various sizes.

The group that organized the run, Unify USA, is on a mission to run with the American flag in all 50 states, uniting the country "one step and one smile at a time."

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One of the co-founders, Teagan McCoy, spoke at the event, holding a large American flag as he addressed the enthusiastic crowd of runners in Central Park.

"We are out here to spread patriotic positivity!" he said. "I expect to lose my voice at every event because I'm so passionate about this."

He added that it doesn't matter which state anyone is in because there are patriots all over the country: "I don't care where you're at. There are Americans who care in this country, and we are here to exemplify that."

Teagan's brother and group co-founder, Koston McCoy, also addressed the crowd, emphasizing the message that Unify USA is seeking to promote:

Every single day we have to wake up and decide: Are we going to do what we have to do to unify America one step and smile at a time? Are we gonna continue to ignore that there's division in this country? And are we gonna stand proud for the flag that we hold in our hands today — and not only for today, but for the weeks, months, years, and for the rest of our life say we are proud to be Americans?

"It does not matter who gets in our way. We will tell them we love them, and we'll keep it pushing anyways."

Unify USA started at the end of last year and has gained traction as the 50-state tour has progressed. Its six-pillar mission includes restoring patriotism in the communities they visit, leading more people to heaven, supporting our veterans, and giving back to others.

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