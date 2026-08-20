Hasan Piker wants to sue people for sharing Hasan Piker clips?

Leftist streamer Hasan Piker uses his platform to deliver provocative, anti-American takes with little care for how they might be received. However, as conservatives resurface some of his most inflammatory remarks, Piker appears far less enthusiastic about the spotlight.

"What's insane is apparently Hasan is threatening lawsuits because Scott Jennings allegedly used his clips on the radio, and Hasan is like crashing out. He's like, 'I might sue,'" BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on "Sara Gonzales Unfiltered."

“Let’s work on this Scott Jennings situation first, and then I’ll see what to do about him too. It looks like the news cycle might be moving on. The article per day number is going down. Yeah, because they got their point across,” Piker said on his podcast.

“I’ll see ... what I can do about them,” Gonzales mocks, before showing a clip of Piker “on his hatred of America and of the American flag.”

“They can do whatever the f**k they want with the American flag and the Israeli flag. I wipe my ass with the American flag,” Piker said.

Piker went on to explain that as a “communicator” he understands “the utter moral depravity of the average American.”

But that’s not the worst thing Piker has said.

“We’re going to keep bringing in immigrants in this country on purpose just so they can f**k your sister and then maybe even your daughter. We’re going to destroy the white race ... that’s what we’re here to do,” he said on another episode of his podcast.

“That was the one that I had said that I reacted to. So I just think it’s kind of strange. It’s like, OK, I’m just using your words and your clips and I’m just playing the things that you said. I don’t know why you would want to sue?” Gonzales says.

“It’s like Libs of TikTok, right? It’s like you put it out there on the internet, you live streamed it, and I in all of my benevolence put it out there to way more people,” she continues.

“It’s like I’m just putting this in front of more eyeballs for you, and I don’t even get a thank you for that. I get a threat of a lawsuit,” she adds.

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