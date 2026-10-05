French author tells Glenn Beck why she fell in love with America: 'It's endless'

Lea Martin arrived in America expecting to find the country she'd heard about her entire life: uncultured, superficial, and different from Europe in all the wrong ways.

Instead, she found something she never anticipated.

Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck has read her new book, "Dear Land of the Free," and he calls it “almost like a love letter” about his beloved country.

Martin explains that she wrote the book after she broke up with her ex-boyfriend and felt “disassociated.”

“I felt like, oh my god, I need to write this love letter to this country that gave me so much and helped me transform so much,” she tells Glenn.

“So, it’s just my whole love for this country that gave me so, so much,” she adds.

“What was it that flipped you … because I know what people say in Europe about America, and it’s almost a cartoon version of us. But what was it that you either saw that you were like, ‘Oh my gosh, I have this all wrong,’ and what flipped you to this?” Glenn asks.

“When I arrived in the U.S., I had so many cliches, and I’ve never dreamed about moving to the U.S. It just happened because of my ex,” she explains. “And then when I arrived here, I realized how wrong I was because we have so many cliches around food, around Americans, around so many things here.”

“And I realized I was so wrong,” she says, noting that “one of the biggest cliches” is that Americans are “uncultured” because they don’t travel as much as Europeans.

“And I’ve realized there’s a lot of nuance in this cliche,” she says.

“It’s so easy for us to travel because also the flight tickets there are way cheaper, while in the U.S. it's more complicated. This country is so huge. Like, when even I was in Pennsylvania, I did a road trip in Pennsylvania, and I was like, I’m still in the same state, but I can drive hours and hours and hours,” she explains.

When she road-tripped through Texas, she found the same thing, calling it “endless.”

“Each state has its own specialties, people, mindset. It’s so interesting,” she adds.

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